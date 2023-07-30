Celebrating its 8th anniversary, Ethereum has processed a total of 2.04 billion transactions and consumed approximately $16.5 billion in handling fees since its genesis block creation on July 30, 2015. Currently, ETH is valued at $1,873 with a market capitalization of roughly $225.2 billion.

Ethereum, the leading smart contract platform, has completed eight years in operation as of July 30th, 2023. Launched on July 30, 2015, Ethereum's genesis block, with a block height of 0, was created at 03:26:13 UTC time and offered a block reward of 5 ETH.

Over the past eight years, the Ethereum network has processed 2.04 billion transactions, incurring around $16.5 billion in handling fees. With a current trading price of $1,873, Ethereum's market capitalization stands at approximately $225.2 billion, making it the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, only surpassed by Bitcoin.

Over the years, Ethereum has played a crucial role in the development and expansion of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and numerous other blockchain-backed applications. As the platform evolves with upgrades like Ethereum 2.0 and the ongoing merger, the future continues to look promising for Ethereum and its global impact on the technological landscape.

