The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,261 and $29,381 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,292, down by -0.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FORTH, PLA, and BOND, up by 30%, 11%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Bitcoin and Ethereum Gain Momentum, Shiba Inu Tops Gainers List as Crypto Market Cap Inches Up
Utopia Labs Co-Founder Pryce Adade Yebesi Raises $23 Million to Accelerate Crypto Payments Adoption
Litecoin Price Rises 3.82% Ahead of Block Reward Halving in 3 Days
Rodeo Attackers Move 371 ETH to Tornado Cash, Linked to Price Manipulation Scam
Ethereum Marks 8th Anniversary With $16.5 Billion in Total Fees Consumed
UK Cryptocurrency Scammers Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Prison
The Sandbox Temporarily Suspends LAND Bridging Service Starting July 31
Over 90 Virtual Asset Companies Plan to Settle in Hong Kong Following Policy Declaration
Market movers:
ETH: $1874.45 (+0.08%)
XRP: $0.7123 (+0.14%)
BNB: $242.3 (+0.33%)
DOGE: $0.08026 (+3.24%)
ADA: $0.3149 (+1.29%)
SOL: $24.98 (-0.52%)
TRX: $0.08215 (-1.95%)
LTC: $94.85 (+4.10%)
MATIC: $0.7122 (+0.13%)
DOT: $5.243 (+0.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
FORTH/BUSD (+30%)
PLA/BUSD (+11%)
BOND/BUSD (+10%)