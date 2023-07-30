The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,261 and $29,381 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,292, down by -0.03%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FORTH, PLA, and BOND, up by 30%, 11%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1874.45 (+0.08%)

  • XRP: $0.7123 (+0.14%)

  • BNB: $242.3 (+0.33%)

  • DOGE: $0.08026 (+3.24%)

  • ADA: $0.3149 (+1.29%)

  • SOL: $24.98 (-0.52%)

  • TRX: $0.08215 (-1.95%)

  • LTC: $94.85 (+4.10%)

  • MATIC: $0.7122 (+0.13%)

  • DOT: $5.243 (+0.08%)

Top gainers on Binance: