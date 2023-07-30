HUAWEI CLOUD has launched its Web3.0 node engine service on the international station for public testing. It aims to provide "full node hosting" services to assist DApp developers and network verifiers in achieving fast, stable, and efficient network connections. The service currently supports Ethereum and Tron, along with dedicated full-node hosting for Ethereum staking.

The Web3.0 node engine service supports both Ethereum and Tron networks and includes dedicated full-node hosting for Ethereum staking. This move by HUAWEI CLOUD showcases the company's commitment to facilitating the growth and adoption of blockchain technology and decentralized applications. By providing a streamlined, user-friendly, and secure platform, HUAWEI CLOUD aims to expand its reach within the rapidly evolving blockchain and Web3.0 landscape. As the service undergoes public testing, future updates and improvements can be expected based on user feedback and industry demands.




