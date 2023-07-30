Data from L2BEAT reveals that the total locked value (TVL) of Coinbase's Layer 2 network, Base, has exceeded $10 million, reaching $10.44 million, marking a remarkable 1024.81% increase in the past week.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that the surge in TVL for Coinbase's second-tier network, Base, highlights the growing interest in Layer 2 solutions. Previously, on July 13, Base opened its mainnet to developers, with a public release set for early August.

Developers can deploy applications on the Base mainnet, and various tools for them are now live. The network's rapid growth suggests that Layer 2 solutions, designed to improve scalability and reduce fees on Ethereum-based networks, are capturing the interest of both developers and users alike. As a result, Coinbase's Base network could potentially play a significant role in the broader adoption of Layer 2 solutions across the cryptocurrency ecosystem.