Binance US has announced the launch of its Convert feature that simplifies the process of exchanging one cryptocurrency for another. This feature enables users to perform direct crypto-to-crypto conversions effortlessly and without any trading fees. Users will receive the exact amounts they agree to during the conversion process, eliminating surprises or hidden costs.