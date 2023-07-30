The Ethereum Attestation Service (EAS) has recently completed its native integration with OP Stack, ensuring that all future OP Stack chains will automatically include the EAS contract during their genesis phase.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that the integration between EAS and OP Stack seeks to make trust certification an integral component in Superchain. This move is expected to not only encourage the adoption of certification practices within Superchain but also establish new standards for information verification and trust-building.

EAS believes that incorporating trust certification into Superchain will foster enhanced transparency and bolster the reliability of information within the ecosystem. The integration of OP Stack signifies an important step in expanding trust verification practices across the blockchain space.

