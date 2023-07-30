Virtual gaming platform The Sandbox has announced that it will temporarily disable its LAND bridging service from July 31 until the following weekend in order to enhance the user experience.

In a recent tweet, The Sandbox has informed its community that the virtual platform's LAND bridging service will be temporarily suspended starting July 31 in an effort to improve the service for its users. The functionality is expected to be restored by the following weekend, with further details set to be released once it becomes available again.

The Sandbox's decision to halt the LAND bridging service highlights the team's commitment to optimizing their platform to deliver the best possible experience for users. The suspension should provide the team the necessary time to implement improvements and adjustments before resuming the service.

