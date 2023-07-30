CME Group's Bitcoin futures trading volume surpassed $53.3 billion in July, marking a new annual high, and exceeding the previous high of $53.06 billion in April, according to The Block.

Foresight News reports that CME Group's trading volume for its Bitcoin futures has reached a new yearly high of over $53.3 billion in July, outperforming the previous peak set in April at $53.06 billion. As of July 29, open interest in the CME Bitcoin futures market stood at $2.5 billion.

The increase in trading volume suggests growing interest and engagement in the Bitcoin futures market, reflecting heightened market activity and institutional investment. The continued monitoring and analysis of these trends can offer valuable insights into the evolving dynamic within the cryptocurrency market.

