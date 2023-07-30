Since the merger, the circulation of Ethereum has decreased by more than 300,000, equivalent to approximately $567 million at current prices, according to data from ultrasound.money.

Ultrasound.money data reveals that Ethereum's circulation has seen a significant drop of over 300,000 coins since the merger, with the total decrease in circulation amounting to about $567 million based on current prices. Additionally, the report states that the total quantity of Ethereum destroyed has surpassed 3.5 million.

The reduction in circulating supply has the potential to affect Ethereum's market dynamics and valuation, as scarcity can lead to rising prices. This decline in circulation may be attributed to factors such as network upgrades, increased staking, or general shifts in supply and demand. Further analysis and monitoring of the Ethereum ecosystem can provide insights into the potential implications of these changes on the cryptocurrency market.

