An attacker linked to MetaLabz has reportedly transferred 111.4 BNB, equivalent to approximately $27,000, to Tornado Cash, according to CertiK Alert.

CertiK Alert tweeted that they have identified the transfer of 111.4 BNB to Tornado Cash from a MetaLabz attacker via the EOA address (0x1d9886). The transaction value is approximately $27,000. Tornado Cash is a privacy-preserving solution for Ethereum transactions, commonly used to anonymize transfers, making it harder to trace the source of the funds.

This incident underscores the importance of security measures and vigilance in the cryptocurrency space, as attackers continue to exploit vulnerabilities and utilize privacy-focused tools to obscure their tracks. It is crucial for companies and investors alike to be cautious and protect their digital assets against potential threats.