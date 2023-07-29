CoinGecko data shows that the market value of USDT broke through $83.9 billion on July 27, marking a record high before slightly declining.

According to data from CoinGecko, the market value of USDT reached a record high of $83.9 billion on July 27. It has since fallen back to $83,651,884,865 but still ranks third in the cryptocurrency market capitalization list.

This new milestone reflects the increasing demand for stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market, with users seeking a digital asset that retains a stable value amidst the volatile nature of other cryptocurrencies. The USDT's consistent value, pegged to the US dollar, has made it a popular choice for traders and investors alike.

