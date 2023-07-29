The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has become the best-performing ETF in 2023, delivering a return of 261%, according to Bloomberg Industry Research analyst Athanasios Psarofagis.

Crypto Slate reports that the strength of crypto assets in 2023 is evidenced by the fact that the top 10 best-performing ETFs are all based on cryptocurrencies or digital assets. As of July 27, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has $24 million under management and has generated an impressive 261% return this year.

This trend highlights the robust growth and investor interest in digital assets and cryptocurrencies throughout the year. Notably, 50 ETFs outperformed the popular QQQ ETF, which reported a return of up to 42%. This figure suggests that 2023 has been especially favorable for risk assets, signaling a broader market trend in which high-risk investments generate solid returns. The data further underscores the dominance of crypto assets in the current market landscape.

