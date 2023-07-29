Users of the Kannagi Finance revenue aggregator have lost $2.13 million due to a rug-pulling incident, as the platform's website expires, social media channels become inaccessible, and its native token KANA plunges by 99%.

The smart contract code for the platform was closed-source and unverified, raising concerns among users. Blockchain security firm SolidProof, which previously audited Kannagi Finance, has confirmed the rug-pull incident and pledged to collaborate with KyberNetwork to investigate further. The value of KANA has plunged to near zero after the nefarious episode, leaving users with substantial losses and demonstrating the risks associated with decentralized finance projects.