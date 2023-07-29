Decentralized finance project Kannagi Finance is believed to have experienced a rug pull, with users losing more than $2 million. DeFiLlama data shows its total value locked (TVL) dropped from $2.13 million to just $0.17, and the project's official Twitter account has been deleted.

Kannagi Finance, a DeFi project on the zkSync Era, has reportedly endured a rug pull according to DeFiLlama data and community feedback. The total value locked (TVL) in the decentralized yield aggregator plummeted from $2.13 million to a mere $0.17, resulting in significant losses for users.

Compounding suspicions, the official website for Kannagi Finance has allegedly expired, and its official Twitter account has been deleted. Blockchain security firm SolidProof, which audited Kannagi Finance on June 6, has not yet released a statement or commented on the situation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with investing in decentralized finance projects, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures and thorough due diligence before participating in such ventures.