Wintermute, a notable encrypted market maker, is preparing to officially move co-creator Yoann Turpin and approximately 4% of its 85 employees from London to Singapore. According to Turpin's interview with Bloomberg, the relocation aims to expand the company's presence in Asia and support its derivatives product business in the region.

Furthermore, Turpin revealed that if Wintermute plans to establish another office, Dubai could be a strong contender for the location. The company initially opened its first office in London, followed by a second one in Singapore in 2021. With its presence already growing across Europe and Asia, a possible office in Dubai would further solidify Wintermute's expansion into the global cryptocurrency market.

