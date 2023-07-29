Moody's rating agency published a paper highlighting the advantages of digital bonds, such as settlement speed, transparency, and cost savings. However, they also emphasize the need to consider potential risks associated with cyber vulnerabilities.

Moody's, a global rating agency, recently published a paper discussing the benefits and risks related to issuing bonds using distributed ledger technology (DLT). The report acknowledges multiple advantages provided by digital bonds, including faster settlement, enhanced transparency, and cost savings.

Despite these benefits, Moody's emphasizes the importance of paying attention to known blockchain security risks, such as attacks on the network itself and smart contract vulnerabilities. While no significant issues related to those risks have emerged, largely due to the small number of digital bonds released thus far, the report cautions that any failures could prove costly for platform providers. Consequences may include hefty compensation costs, threats to platform viability, and reputational damage to the large institutions supporting these projects.

Moody's has yet to address how their views on the risks associated with digital bonds might impact their ratings of these instruments in the future. For instance, Moody's rated a bond for the city of Lugano managed by SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), concluding that the bond's different technology did not pose materially higher risks compared to traditional issuance.



