The Hong Kong Financial Development Council recently released its 2022/23 annual report, emphasizing the city's dedication to positioning itself as a global frontrunner in virtual asset development and complementary technology. The report notes that Hong Kong's regulatory environment is conducive to institutional investors participating in the cryptocurrency industry, providing a strong foundation for growth in this sector.

Furthermore, the report acknowledges the emergence of Web3, a new era of the internet integrating cryptocurrency, NFTs, and the metaverse. Hong Kong's commitment to supporting professionals in providing innovative solutions offers a unique opportunity to shape the future digital world.

As a prominent international financial center, Hong Kong's wealth of professional knowledge and investor-friendly regulatory framework make it an ideal place for Web 3.0 development. The city's leadership role and favorable conditions contribute to its attractiveness as a hub for innovation in virtual assets and related technologies.

