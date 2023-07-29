U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis and Jan Schakowsky have penned a letter to Apple expressing concerns over the company's limitations on emerging Bitcoin and cryptocurrency applications, citing the case of the Damus app as an example.

In their letter, the representatives argue that these limitations could hinder innovation and competition in the space, ultimately affecting both developers and consumers who seek access to a wider range of options for cryptocurrency utilization.

Apple's stance on cryptocurrency applications could have broader implications for the industry, as more people adopt digital assets and rely on their smartphones for accessing and managing them. The representatives request that Apple reconsider its guidelines to foster a more inclusive environment for emerging cryptocurrency apps, thus promoting innovation and ensuring a diverse marketplace for users.