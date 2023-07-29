Alameda Research, a bankrupt cryptocurrency investment firm, is pursuing support from claimants owning at least 10% of Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares. The firm's lawsuit targets the parent company of Grayscale, Digital Currency Group (DCG).

The litigation stems from allegations leveled against DCG, including mismanagement and a lack of corporate governance. By enlisting the support of a significant portion of GBTC shareholders, Alameda Research aims to amplify the pressure on DCG and potentially sway the outcome of the lawsuit in its favor.

The outcome of this legal battle could have repercussions for all parties involved, including GBTC shareholders and the broader cryptocurrency investment community.



