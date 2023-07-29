Despite a significant drop following the initial wave of enthusiasm, Bitcoin's block size continues to be higher than the pre-Ordinals period, suggesting sustained interest and activity in the network.

Recent data reveals that Bitcoin's block size, a measure of the average amount of transaction data in a block, remains elevated compared to the pre-Ordinals period. While there has been a noticeable decrease from the peak experienced during the first wave of euphoria, the sustained higher level demonstrates that there is still a substantial amount of activity and interest in the Bitcoin network.

The increased block size signifies more transactions being processed, indicating that users continue to actively use and trade Bitcoin. This enduring interest and engagement with the cryptocurrency suggest sustained growth for the network, despite the natural fluctuations typically associated with periods of heightened excitement and subsequent cooling-off.