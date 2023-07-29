Societe Generale sets its sights on obtaining the first French crypto license in preparation for a swift transition to Europe's MiCA licensing framework, expected to come into force in 2025.

Societe Generale aims to secure the first French crypto license as part of their strategy to adapt to the forthcoming European Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) regulation. Expected to take effect in 2025, MiCA aims to create a comprehensive and unified regulatory framework for cryptocurrency markets within the European Union.

By obtaining the French crypto license first, Societe Generale positions itself strategically to capitalize on the new regulatory environment and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving European cryptocurrency landscape. This proactive approach will enable the financial institution to be fully prepared for MiCA's implementation and ensure seamless compliance with the new regulations.

