The 114th Ethereum Core Developer Consensus Conference reveals that Devnet #8, a critical step in testing Ethereum upgrades, could launch as early as next week.

According to a paper by Christine Kim, Vice President of Galaxy Research, the 114th Ethereum Core Developer Consensus Conference discussed the progress of Deneb testing and plans to launch Devnet #8 later next week or early the following week. Ethereum Foundation researcher Hsiao-Wei Wang is preparing a new version of the CL code specification for Devnet #8, set to be ready for client teams by July 31st.

Parithosh Jayanthi, a DevOps engineer at the Ethereum Foundation, along with another DevOps engineer, is working on Hive tests explicitly designed for MEV-Boost. As of July 27th, updates to the Builder spec have not yet been merged into the new version, which will be used for testing on Devnet #8 or other Cancun/Deneb testnets. Researcher Alex Stokes emphasized that finalizing the new specifications for the MEV-Boost software will depend on freezing the Cancun/Deneb upgrade's CL and EL specifications more promptly.

Furthermore, the upcoming Consensus Layer (CL) upgrade may incorporate two EIPs. EIP-6914 reuses validator index numbers of fully exited validators on the beacon chain to reduce computational burden on CL nodes, while EIP-6110 adds new validator deposits to EL blocks to increase deposit security and optimize validator user experience.