Japanese financial giant SBI's trading platform, SBI VC Trade, announces plans to expand its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service strategy in partnership with Ripple by utilizing XRP for real-time remittances.

Tomohiko Kondo, President of SBI VC Trade, recently tweeted that the platform intends to leverage XRP's international remittance infrastructure, ODL, as a Ripple partner for real-time XRP remittances. Detailed announcements will be released in due course.

ODL is a service provided by Ripple for payment providers and financial institutions, using the digital asset XRP as a bridge currency to enable quick and efficient cross-border fund transfers. This move follows a recent ruling by a US judge stating that XRP is not a security, allowing for continued growth and expansion of ODL services and partnerships.

