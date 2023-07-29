The Supreme Court of India urges the federal government to clarify their plans to create a federal agency for investigating cryptocurrency-related criminal cases, highlighting the absence of laws and specialized agencies to handle such matters.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, India's Supreme Court has instructed the federal government to indicate whether they intend to establish a federal agency to investigate criminal cases linked to cryptocurrencies. The court stressed that the central government lacks laws to regulate cryptocurrencies and specialized agencies to investigate related issues.

This call for clarity comes as India grapples with the rapid growth and prominence of cryptocurrency in the country. Clear regulations and dedicated agencies will be crucial to ensure transparency, user protection, and compliance with other financial norms in the crypto sector.

