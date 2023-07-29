The President of Peru has issued a new decree mandating that cryptocurrency exchanges in the country comply with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, with virtual asset service providers now required to report information to the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF-Peru).

As reported by Bitcoinist, a new decree in Peru specifies that all cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country must adhere to anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The decree states that virtual asset service providers, including both individuals and companies, are now obligated to report relevant information to the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF-Peru).

This definition of "virtual asset service provider" encompasses entities involved in various cryptocurrency-related activities. The decree is currently in effect, and UIF-Peru is expected to release more specific guidelines in the coming days, which will further elaborate on the duties and responsibilities of virtual asset service providers operating within the country.

