Binance will be performing wallet maintenance for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) on July 31, 2023, at 07:00 (UTC). The maintenance is estimated to take about half an hour, during which trading activities for digital assets/currencies on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will remain unaffected. However, deposits and withdrawals for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will be temporarily suspended starting from 06:45 (UTC) on the same day. Users are advised to plan their transactions accordingly and anticipate possible delays in deposit and withdrawal functions during the maintenance window.
Wallet Maintenance Scheduled for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) on July 31, 2023
2023-07-29 09:46
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
