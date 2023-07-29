Binance announces wallet maintenance for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) on July 31, 2023, at 07:00 (UTC), with the process expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Binance will be performing wallet maintenance for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) on July 31, 2023, at 07:00 (UTC). The maintenance is estimated to take about half an hour, during which trading activities for digital assets/currencies on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will remain unaffected. However, deposits and withdrawals for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will be temporarily suspended starting from 06:45 (UTC) on the same day. Users are advised to plan their transactions accordingly and anticipate possible delays in deposit and withdrawal functions during the maintenance window.