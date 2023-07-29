The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -1.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,148 and $29,542 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,300, up by 0.52%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN, STMX, and AUCTION, up by 23%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1872.81 (+0.49%)

  • XRP: $0.7114 (+0.24%)

  • BNB: $241.5 (+0.04%)

  • DOGE: $0.0777 (+1.82%)

  • ADA: $0.3108 (+0.52%)

  • SOL: $25.11 (+2.07%)

  • TRX: $0.08379 (+0.37%)

  • LTC: $91.11 (-0.07%)

  • MATIC: $0.711 (+0.52%)

  • DOT: $5.239 (+0.60%)

