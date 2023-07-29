The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -1.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,148 and $29,542 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,300, up by 0.52%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN, STMX, and AUCTION, up by 23%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1872.81 (+0.49%)
XRP: $0.7114 (+0.24%)
BNB: $241.5 (+0.04%)
DOGE: $0.0777 (+1.82%)
ADA: $0.3108 (+0.52%)
SOL: $25.11 (+2.07%)
TRX: $0.08379 (+0.37%)
LTC: $91.11 (-0.07%)
MATIC: $0.711 (+0.52%)
DOT: $5.239 (+0.60%)
Top gainers on Binance:
ERN/BUSD (+23%)
STMX/BUSD (+15%)
AUCTION/BUSD (+11%)