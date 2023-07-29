The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -1.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,148 and $29,542 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,300, up by 0.52%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN, STMX, and AUCTION, up by 23%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: