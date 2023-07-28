According to CoinDesk report, despite initial apprehensions about potential privacy concerns, the Arkham Intel Exchange platform, which offers crypto bounties to identify anonymous wallet owners, is proving to be a valuable tool in battling cybercrime and helping the crypto community identify bad actors behind major exploits.

Arkham Intel Exchange has been met with concerns about privacy when it introduced its service to identify owners of anonymous crypto wallets. However, as the platform is being increasingly used for noble purposes, such as identifying individuals involved in rug pulls and other malicious crypto activities, the crypto community is recognizing its value in combating cybercrime.

Since launching its marketplace on July 10, seven bounties worth about 168,000 ARKM (or $92,400) have focused on uncovering those engaged in illicit activities, according to CoinDesk calculations. This highlights the balance required between privacy and the need to maintain security and transparency within the crypto world. Although cryptocurrency has historically attracted users who value their privacy, services like Arkham, Chainalysis, and Nansen have demonstrated the importance of identifying potential criminal activity within seemingly anonymous wallets.

Both law enforcement and Arkham users have found these services to be valuable in detecting and pursuing criminals by cutting through the veil of blockchain anonymity. An example of the platform's effectiveness is seen with a meme-coin project called TOWELIE, which was accused of being a rug pull. A bounty worth 580 ARKM (approximately $324 of Arkham's token) was placed on the Arkham platform to identify its backers, demonstrating the platform's usefulness in addressing potential criminal behavior in the crypto space.

