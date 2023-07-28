The ApeCoin community initiates a proposal, AIP-254, to launch NFT shields and distribute them to a variety of holders, potentially enhancing user experiences within metaverse games such as Decentraland and The Sandbox.

According to Foresight News, the ApeCoin community has introduced a new proposal, AIP-254, which aims to launch NFT shields and distribute them among various holders. Under this proposal, ApeCoin NFT shields will be granted to the first 150,000 ApeCoin holders, while free NFT shields would be provided to BAYC, MAYC, CryptoPunks, Meebits, BAKC, and Otherside holders. Additionally, the first 690 ApeCoin holders would receive FREE Golden ApeCoin NFTs.

By holding these NFT shields, Ape Eco users will have the option to use them as wearable weapons within metaverse games like Decentraland, The Sandbox, Otherside, and more. Voting on the proposal is set to close on August 3rd, at which point a decision will be made on the launch of NFT shields and their redistribution within the community.