28 July 2023

🔎 Macro/TradFi

The U.S. Federal Reserve has increased interest rates to a 22-year high range of 5.25-5.5%, with future increases hinging on incoming economic data.

Italy’s Central Bank has chosen Polygon Labs to help financial institutions explore DeFi and tokenization of assets.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

Optimism announces the Law of Chains v0, marking a significant step toward their Superchain ambition. The Law of Chains sets the groundwork for defining an MVP of the Superchain.

Avalanche introduces Avalanche Vista, a US$50M strategy targeting the purchase of tokenized assets on its blockchain. This move aims to promote asset tokenization on the L1, including equities, credit, real estate and commodities.

Optimism is partnering with O(1) Labs and RISC Zero to implement ZK proofs for secure, efficient cross-chain operations. The collaboration aims to enhance protocol fault tolerance and speed up transaction finality time.

DeFi:

PancakeSwap expands to the zkSync Era L2, aiming to boost its protocol revenues and user base.

Institutional liquidity platform Paradigm introduces Paradex, a decentralized perpetual platform on Starknet's L2 appchain, combining CeFi liquidity with DeFi transparency and self-custody.

Stablecoins:

Russia has approved a law introducing the Digital Ruble, a CBDC that will become the country’s third form of payment. In other news, Russia has also allowed the creation of crypto exchanges under a two-year experimental legal regime.

NFTs:

Solana-based digital art marketplace, Exchange Art, has announced its expansion into the Ethereum ecosystem. This move aims to tap into Ethereum's higher NFT trading volume.

Others:

Worldcoin, led by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launched its digital ID project, which uses eye-scanning for user verification, aiming to tackle the challenges posed by AI in differentiating human-made content from algorithmic outputs.

Ethereum infrastructure service Flashbots has become a unicorn following a successful US$60M funding round, taking the company's valuation to US$1B.

OpenEx has concluded its Pre-A funding round at a US$50M valuation to enhance the trading experience on its CEX + DEX hybrid exchange platform.

Amazon Managed Blockchain expands functionality of tools “Access” and “Query”, aiding developers in building Web3 softwares more efficiently.

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee advanced a set of crypto bills this week, marking a significant stride towards developing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

