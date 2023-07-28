Bipartisan concerns emerge among US lawmakers over the lack of clear legislation to prevent large tech companies or retail businesses from issuing their own stablecoins, as the US House Financial Services Committee passes the stablecoin regulation bill.

According to a report from U.Today, the US House Financial Services Committee has recently voted to pass the stablecoin regulation bill, "The Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act." However, senior Democratic member of the committee and California Representative Maxine Waters, along with Republican Representative from South Carolina Ralph Norman, voiced concerns over the absence of a definitive ban in the legislation that would stop large tech firms, such as X Company, or retailers like Amazon from issuing their own stablecoins.

The committee highlighted that X Company could potentially become a global payment provider by issuing stablecoins, especially since their new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has expressly stated her intention to transform X Company into a comprehensive communication and financial center. This situation underlines the need for a regulatory framework that addresses the potential risks associated with big corporations entering the stablecoin market.