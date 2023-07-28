Singapore-based Bitdeer Technologies, founded by Jihan Wu, announces the launch of a closed-end fund focused on bitcoin mining in Bhutan, seeking to raise $80 million for the first-phase construction project.

Bitdeer Technologies, a bitcoin mining company based in Singapore, has launched the Bitdeer Green Bitcoin Fund, a closed-end fund dedicated to mining bitcoin in Bhutan. The company plans to raise $80 million for its first-phase construction project, setting a minimum investment threshold of $5 million for investors.

Bitdeer aims to establish mining projects in Bhutan with a total hashrate of nearly 20 EH/s. Previously, the company announced a partnership with Bhutan's state-owned investment company to raise up to $500 million for a cryptocurrency mining fund.

The launch of the Bitdeer Green Bitcoin Fund demonstrates the growing interest in and support for sustainable and environmentally friendly bitcoin mining operations around the world. It also signals the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies and the expansion of mining activities into newer markets.