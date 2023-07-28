The trading volume of infrastructure provider Immutable (IMX) has surged from $250 million to $2.5 billion within four months of its integration with Polygon zkEVM-powered Supernet, giving it a substantial share in the thriving Web3 gaming segment.

The team behind Immutable believes that the recent surge in trading volume has allowed the platform to secure a significant portion of the rapidly growing Web3 gaming market, which is expected to reach a value of $300 billion by 2025. Considering the product's early stage of market adoption, this growth demonstrates the potential of Web3 gaming within the broader digital entertainment landscape.