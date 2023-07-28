According to Cointime, as Bitcoin faces resistance, ARB could retest a crucial demand zone at $1.06, a level sustained in the past but briefly breached in mid-June. Bulls are anticipated to defend the demand zone, but a breach could occur if BTC records further losses.

Arbitrum (ARB) may see a retest of a critical demand zone due to recent price action in Bitcoin (BTC). As demand and buying volumes in the futures market have diminished, ARB's demand zone of $1.06 is being put to the test. Though this level has remained steady in the past, it was briefly breached in mid-June.

Market bulls are expected to defend the demand zone, but a breach could happen if Bitcoin registers additional losses. The ongoing resistance faced by BTC could potentially impact the ARB market, pushing it towards the crucial demand zone. Investors should closely monitor the market and BTC's price action to adjust their strategies accordingly.