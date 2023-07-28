Palmswap announced it has successfully recovered 80% of funds lost in a recent PLP Vault exploit and reassures users of their commitment to security and safeguarding investments.

Palmswap, in an official statement on Twitter, informed users about the latest developments regarding the recent exploit of its PLP Vault, which resulted in a loss of user funds from the pool. The team has since been working to recover the lost funds and secure the platform against future vulnerabilities.

In the tweet, Palmswap confirms that they have recovered 80% of the compromised funds, which are now secure in their wallet. The team is working on returning the funds to the liquidity pool, taking total PLP deposits to 84.05% and exploring additional solutions to fund the remaining 15.95%. Palmswap aims to ensure no user suffers losses, reflecting their commitment to safeguarding investments.

The recovery was possible due to a negotiated agreement with an ethical hacker, known as a White Hat. The agreement's terms include the White Hat returning 80% of the drained funds, keeping 20% as a bounty for discovering the vulnerability, and Palmswap agreeing not to press charges against the White Hat.

Palmswap appreciates its partners' support during this challenging period, particularly Hypernative Labs, the first to inform them about the exploit. In the announcement, they reassure their community of increased measures to enhance security and maintain trust. A security report detailing the incident, investigation, and future steps plans to be published soon.