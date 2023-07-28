According to a report published by Fortune, rapper and businessman Snoop Dogg's investments in the metaverse, particularly the Sandbox, face significant losses as the prices of virtual property within the platform have experienced a sharp decline.

Snoop Dogg, a successful rapper and businessman worth $124 million, has invested heavily in the metaverse through projects like the Sandbox. The gaming platform partnered with Snoop in September 2021, creating a dedicated space for him called the Snoopverse. However, the prices of virtual property in the Sandbox have plummeted, leading to losses for investors, including Snoop Dogg himself.

Despite the downturn, the Sandbox has plans to enable virtual landowners to launch their own experiences, offering hope to investors still holding onto their virtual land for long-term potential. Snoop Dogg's recent endeavors in the metaverse, including buying Death Row Records and releasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have proven successful, generating at least $45 million in less than a week.

The current decline in virtual property prices within the Sandbox highlights the volatility of investments in the growing metaverse sector and the potential risk for even high-profile investors like Snoop Dogg.