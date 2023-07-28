According to Cointime, Anatoly Yakovenko, founder of the Solana protocol, has called out the Ethereum community on Twitter for spreading false rumors regarding Solana's operational performance. Yakovenko clarified that Solana still has hundreds of millions of transactions per second (TPS) and numerous compute units available.

The incident underscores the competitive nature of the crypto industry. However, several industry stakeholders have advocated for collaboration among communities and developers to address shared challenges, such as unclear regulation in the American crypto ecosystem. The focus should be on fostering innovation and collaboration, rather than engaging in community-driven FUD.