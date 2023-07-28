According to CoinTelegraph, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers have requested that the court seal documents connected to his interviews with a New York Times reporter revealing details about his relationship with Caroline Ellison, seeking to prevent their public dissemination.

In a July 27 filing with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, the legal team representing Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO, provided the court and the Department of Justice with documents shown to a New York Times reporter, which led to details of Caroline Ellison's private journals being published. The lawyers asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to permit the documents to be filed under seal, citing "the need to avoid their public dissemination."

Prosecutors in the case have sought to revoke Bankman-Fried's $250-million bail, alleging that he used his freedom to intimidate Ellison, his former romantic partner, and colleague, who is expected to testify against him. Inner City Press, a news outlet, submitted a letter opposing the request to seal the documents, asserting that any order to do so would be "internally inconsistent," as Bankman-Fried had already shared them with one media outlet.

Details from Ellison's journals in the published NYT story include her describing feeling overwhelmed by her position at Alameda Research and her breakup with Bankman-Fried. It remains unclear what other information, if any, on Bankman-Fried or Ellison might become public if the judge denies the request to seal.

Bankman-Fried is currently under a temporary gag order imposed on July 26, largely prohibiting him from making extrajudicial statements related to his criminal case until the determination of arguments on bail. Judge Kaplan is set to hear arguments from prosecutors on July 28 and from Bankman-Fried's legal team on August 3 regarding his bail conditions, which could result in his detention until his October trial.

On July 27, prosecutors informed Judge Kaplan that they expect to drop the charge concerning campaign finance violations against Bankman-Fried due to the conditions of an extradition agreement with The Bahamas. The former FTX CEO still faces 12 criminal counts, which will be divided across two trials scheduled for October 2023 and March 2024.



