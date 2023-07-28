Another attorney representing Ripple Labs, Lisa R. Zornberg, has withdrawn from the ongoing lawsuit with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to recent court filings. This development has raised concerns among XRP holders about its potential impact on the case.

The continuing dispute between Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took an unexpected turn as another Ripple attorney, Lisa R. Zornberg, withdrew from the case. This follows a motion filed earlier this month for Anna R. Gressel to withdraw as attorney for defendant Ripple Labs. The latest withdrawal has prompted uncertainty among XRP holders about its potential implications.

Despite Zornberg's withdrawal, Ripple remains optimistic. In a filing on July 27 at the District Court for the Southern District of New York, Ripple requested the court's permission to withdraw Zornberg as an attorney for the defendants in the XRP vs. SEC lawsuit. The withdrawal is due to Zornberg's upcoming departure from law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, effective July 31.

Zornberg, recently appointed as City Hall's Chief Counsel by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, will not affect Ripple's relationship with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, as other attorneys from the firm will continue to represent Ripple Labs in the case. Ripple has also indicated that the withdrawal of Lisa R. Zornberg will not impact its interests, including those of CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen.

It is notable that the court has already approved withdrawal motions for three other attorneys, Kylie Chiseul Kim, Clayton J. Masterman, and Anna R. Gressel.

As the case approaches its conclusion, Judge Analisa Torres referred the lawsuit to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, who instructed the SEC and Ripple to agree on three mutually suitable dates for a settlement conference concerning institutional sales of XRP.

XRP's price experienced a surge following a summary judgment in favor of Ripple, and the company's plans have helped bolster investor confidence. Currently, XRP is trading at $0.071, down 0.5% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. However, its present value is 33% higher than its July opening price of $0.47.



