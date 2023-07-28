The United Kingdom and Singapore have agreed to cooperate on the development and implementation of global regulatory standards for crypto and digital assets, aiming to enhance their financial dialogue and partnership, while also discussing initiatives related to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

As part of an ongoing financial dialogue and partnership, the UK and Singapore have agreed to work jointly on formulating and implementing global regulatory standards for crypto and digital assets. The two countries have also shared their respective approaches toward central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), a digitalized equivalent of a nation's fiat currency.

Both nations emphasized the importance of coordinating their efforts with international standard-setting bodies, including the International Organization of Securities Commissions and the Financial Stability Board. The UK and Singapore will continue to engage in dialogue and collaboration on crypto and digital asset regulation, as well as other areas such as sustainable finance, fintech, and innovation.

In June, the Monetary Authority of Singapore released a whitepaper outlining a proposed standard for digital currencies, including CBDCs. Developed in partnership with the International Monetary Fund and the central banks of Italy and South Korea, among others, the whitepaper will serve as a basis for further cooperation and discussion between nations as they work toward unified regulatory standards.