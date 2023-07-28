The United States Senate has approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2024, totaling $886 billion, which includes provisions aimed at crypto mixers, privacy-focused digital currencies, and financial institutions participating in cryptocurrency transactions.

On July 27, the US Senate approved a significant $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2024. Among the various provisions contained within the bill, a key amendment targets crypto mixers, privacy-centric digital currencies, and financial institutions involved in cryptocurrency transactions.

The amendment, proposed by a group of senators, mandates the implementation of examination standards for cryptocurrencies aimed at assessing inherent risks and preventing money laundering. Furthermore, the NDAA amendment calls upon the Treasury Department to carry out a study to reveal anonymous crypto transactions, with particular emphasis on crypto mixers such as Tornado Cash.

The passage of the defense bill reflects the US government's increasing concern about the potential role of cryptocurrencies in illicit activities and money laundering. The inclusion of these provisions exemplifies the growing scrutiny of digital asset transactions and the industry's need to reinforce compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) regulations. The focus on crypto mixers and privacy-centric digital currencies also highlights the challenges faced by regulators in striking a balance between maintaining privacy and preventing criminal activities.