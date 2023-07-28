According to Bitcoin News, the House Financial Services Committee has approved the "Keep Your Coins Act of 2023," a legislation designed to protect consumers' rights to maintain custody of their Bitcoin in self-hosted wallets. The Act will now move forward to the House of Representatives for a vote.

The passage of the Act by the committee indicates a growing sense of responsibility towards safeguarding the rights of cryptocurrency holders and fostering an enabling environment for the wider adoption of digital assets. The "Keep Your Coins Act of 2023" underscores the importance of empowering individuals to have complete control over their digital assets and delivering a framework for the continued growth of the crypto industry.

As the Act moves to the House of Representatives for a vote, its potential enactment could significantly impact the cryptocurrency landscape by reinforcing the principles of decentralization and financial autonomy. The legislation also demonstrates the US government's efforts to balance innovation support and consumer protection in the rapidly evolving digital assets domain.

