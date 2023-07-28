South Korean lawmaker Yoon Chang-hyun has submitted a proposal to amend the Capital Market Act, aiming to establish equal regulations for tokenized securities (STO) and traditional securities, as well as permitting over-the-counter (OTC) trading for tokenized securities.

By working to create a level playing field for traditional and tokenized securities, South Korea aims to embrace the evolving financial landscape and foster innovation in its capital markets. The proposed changes demonstrate an increasing interest in integrating digital assets and tokenized securities into South Korea's regulatory framework.

Should the amendment pass, it may benefit the industry by providing more clarity and opportunities for the trading and issuance of tokenized securities, fostering further growth in the country's emerging digital assets market. Additionally, the proposed changes could encourage other countries to revisit their regulatory approaches towards tokenized securities, potentially contributing to the broader global industry development.