The attorney for SBF, Mark S. Cohen, has requested the court to seal the private diary of SBF's ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, arguing that the need to avoid public dissemination outweighs the need for inspection at this time, amidst an ongoing controversy involving U.S. prosecutors, media, and the trial.

According to Foresight News, SBF attorney Mark S. Cohen has written a letter to Judge Kaplan, requesting the court to seal the private diaries of SBF's ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison. Cohen argues that the need to avoid public dissemination of these documents currently outweighs the need to allow inspection. In response, Inner City Press has objected to the sealing, mentioning that the documents were already provided to The New York Times by SBF.

As the dispute over the sealing of documents unfolds, Inner City Press and other journalists plan to file a motion before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan for the Southern District of New York. The motion requests the court to issue an order permitting the sealing or unsealing of documents that were provided to The New York Times, the July 13, 2023 filing list, and other information in the United States v. Bankman-Fried et al.

Previously, on July 21, Bloomberg reported that U.S. prosecutors accused SBF of leaking ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison's writings to the media to discredit her as a potential witness in a criminal fraud trial. While legal proceedings continue, the attempt to seal or unseal documents adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle and media coverage surrounding SBF and the accusations against him.

