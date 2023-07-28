Crypto.com announces its approval by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) to register as a crypto service provider, following a thorough review of its business and compliance procedures under the Dutch Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act.

This registration milestone highlights Crypto.com's commitment to regulatory compliance and establishes a solid foundation for the platform within the Dutch market. The company can now provide a range of crypto services to customers in the Netherlands with an increased sense of legitimacy and security.

As more jurisdictions recognize cryptocurrency platforms and implement regulatory frameworks, it strengthens the perception of the cryptocurrency industry as a legitimate and growing sector of the global financial system. Crypto.com's approved registration with the Dutch Central Bank illustrates the ongoing maturation of the crypto market and its integration into traditional financial systems.