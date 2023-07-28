Layer 2 platform Evernode is moving towards the launch of its XRP Ledger solution, which includes smart contracts via Hooks, tentative audit scheduling, and an airdrop of the token Evers intended for XRP holders.

Evernode, an innovative Layer 2 solution for the XRP Ledger ecosystem, has recently provided updates on its path to launching the platform. Evernode aims to offer smart contracts functionality via Hooks, intending to expand the capabilities of the XRP Ledger ecosystem further. Hooks V3 testnet audit is tentatively scheduled to commence in mid-August, although Evernode currently awaits the necessary paperwork and funding confirmation from Ripple.

The XRP community is keenly awaiting the debut of Evernode, which plans to airdrop Evers, its native token, to XRP holders upon launching the protocol. The Evernode platform's introduction may potentially contribute to increased adoption of the XRP Ledger and enable user interactions with smart contracts in the ecosystem.

In addition to these developments, RippleX has announced applications for the XRP Ledger Campus Ambassador program. This initiative provides students with an opportunity to learn about blockchain technology, get involved in the Web3 ecosystem, and contribute to its growth and impact on the industry. As Evernode progresses on its roadmap and initiatives like RippleX's Campus Ambassador program expand, the XRP Ledger ecosystem continues to demonstrate flexibility and resilience, attracting increasing interest from users and developers alike.

