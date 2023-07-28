The OKX Web3 Wallet DeFi section officially aggregates Uniswap V3 and V3-like protocols, becoming the first mobile Web3 wallet to integrate V3-like protocols, offering users improved asset selection and capital efficiency.

After integrating Uniswap V3 and V3-like protocols, users will be able to compare V3 investment products more intuitively and quickly find suitable assets in which to invest, reducing selection costs and improving liquidity providers' (LPs) capital efficiency. Furthermore, the OKX Web3 wallet will recommend market-making intervals based on price fluctuations and offer real-time exception reminders, making it easier for users to customize their price range and investment amount.

The OKX Web3 Wallet DeFi section serves as a one-stop on-chain investment platform, aggregating investment products from over 10 public chains, 60 projects, and 200 protocols. It supports one-click cross-currency investments, automatic income calculations, and less gas consumption, streamlining the DeFi investment process for users.

