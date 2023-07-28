The Bank of Spain, the country's central bank, has granted eToro approval to be registered as a virtual currency exchange service for fiat currency and e-wallet custodian, according to Foresight News and Finextra.

The Bank of Spain recently approved multinational trading and investment platform eToro's registration as a service provider for virtual currency exchange to fiat currency and e-wallet custody services. This milestone indicates the growing acceptance and integration of virtual currencies within traditional financial systems, as central banks begin to acknowledge their potential benefits and implications for the financial landscape.

eToro is well-known for its social trading platform that allows users to follow and copy the trades of other users, making it easier for novice investors to enter the market. With the Bank of Spain's approval, eToro demonstrates its commitment to adhering to the necessary regulatory standards and expanding its services within the Spanish market.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, more traditional financial institutions are expected to collaborate with and recognize digital asset service providers, further bridging the gap between legacy finance and the rapidly evolving digital realm.