According to Whalealert, a significant transfer of 34,667 Ether (ETH), equivalent to approximately $64.56 million, occurred from an unknown wallet to Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Unknown Wallet Transfers 34,667 ETH, Worth $64.56 Million, to Binance
2023-07-28 14:05
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
