Decentralized stablecoin protocol Ethena announces it will build its decentralized perpetual transaction integration on the Synthetix platform, aiming to become a liquidity provider and offer USDe as an embedded yield transaction margin tool.

According to Foresight News, Ethena, a decentralized stablecoin protocol, will construct its decentralized perpetual transaction integration on the Synthetix platform. The move aims to make Ethena a significant liquidity provider on the Synthetix perpetual platform, offering its stablecoin USDe as both an embedded yield transaction margin tool and approved collateral for selected pools.

Over the next quarter, Ethena Labs contributors plan to conduct internal testing of the Delta-neutral USDe, in collaboration with their investors and whitelisted capital partners. This development follows Ethena's $6 million financing round in July, led by Dragonfly.

Ethena's USDe is designed to ensure the stability of its stablecoin collateral value by converting part of the user's collateral into Ethereum, staking it, and then shorting the same amount of Ethereum through perpetual contracts. As Ethena progresses with its decentralized perpetual transaction integration on Synthetix, it demonstrates the growing collaboration and interoperability within the decentralized finance sector.